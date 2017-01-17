Trump meets King’s eldest son on civil rights holiday

NEW YORK: President-elect Donald Trump on Monday praised Martin Luther King Jr as a “great man” and met with his eldest son on the US holiday honoring the slain civil rights icon, amid a brewing spat with one of King’s close collaborators, John Lewis, reports BSS.

The meeting-just days before Trump takes office swearing-appeared to be an effort by the Republican to reach out to the black community amid his public stand-off with Lewis, a high-profile lawmaker who has questioned the legitimacy of the US presidential election and vowed to boycott the inauguration.

“Celebrate Martin Luther King Day and all of the many wonderful things that he stood for,” Trump tweeted prior to the meeting. “Honor him for being the great man that he was!”

Martin Luther King III deemed his Trump Tower meeting with the president-elect “constructive.”

“He said that he is going to represent Americans,” King III said. “He’s said that over and over again. We will continue to evaluate that.”

“I believe that’s his intent-I believe we have to consistently engage with pressure, public pressure.”

In an interview on Friday, Lewis had cited what he dubbed Russian interference in the November 8 election as his reason to pass on the inauguration for the first time since he joined Congress in 1987.