Top listed criminal DJ Anik arrested in city

DHAKA : Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a top listed criminal of Badda along with one foreign made pistol from the city’s Badda area on Wednesday night, reports BSS.

RAB-1 personnel arrested Tareq Ahmed alias DJ Anik from Aftabnagar area of Badda around 11 pm in the night on charges of illegal firearms and drug trading, RAB official said.

Anik has a gang of 15-20 members including Mehedi, Shawon, Rony, Matin and Babu, he said adding that the gang members under the supervision of Anik have sold 45 to 50 illegal firearms at different parts of the capital city.