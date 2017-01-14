Tomato cultivation becomes profitable in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI : Amidst a well harvest and even better prices, the tomato growers almost everywhere in the region including the vast Barind tract are happy this winter, reports BSS.

“We didn’t face any serious problem with the tomato crop this year,” said Shariful Islam, a farmer of Pirijpur village under Godagari upazila, who is happy with his harvest. Some existing challenges proved minor setbacks and were successfully managed with the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) assistance, he said.

Officials of DAE said the cultivation has been increased by five to six times during the last 15-20 years due to introduction of high yielding and hybrid varieties of the vegetable.

Dr Shakhawat Hossain, senior scientific officer of Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (BARI), said they developed 10 high yielding and quality varieties and modern technologies to help the growers.

BARI has been implementing special programmes to promote those among the farmers through arranging training and demonstration plots in different areas.

The rates of production of the developed varieties are comparatively high and profitable than the domestic varieties.

The farmers also prefer to cultivate some hybrid varieties which are high yielding and much more profitable, Dr Hossain said.

Tomato is now considered as the second cash crop of the region, plays an important role in the economy.

“From the beginning of the season one maund of tomatoes sold for over Taka 3,500,” said farmer Alimur Rahman. “After picking tomatoes the first two times most growers already recouped their production costs.”

Indeed only in the past week, the wholesale tomato price dipped to around Taka 800 per maund, the season has been so lucrative thus far however that the farmers are not frustrated by the price decline.

“Profits are up compared to previous years,” said another grower, Alamgir Hossain, “so the reduced price now cannot make us unhappy.” Tomatoes are expected to be harvested for a further month in the area. “As it is rather profitable, farmers are keen on growing them,” he said, adding that most often various hybrid varieties are preferred.

The wholesale traders from across the country, particularly from Dhaka and Chittagong, have already started rushing to different markets of the region for purchasing the newly harvested crop.

Tomato cultivation has also created job opportunities for hundreds of educated youths of the region and it could change the socio-economic condition of the poor if marketing and cost-effective environment- friendly technologies are ensured.