Tk 237cr project taken to make rural women self-reliant

DHAKA : The government has taken a Tk 237.36 crore project for rural women to make them self-reliant through income-generating training at upazila level across the country. The project titled ‘Income generating activities (IGA) training for women at upazila level’ will be implemented in all 426 upazilas of the country.

According to a document, the project period has been fixed from January 2017 to December 2018. ‘The project is now in the Planning Commission for approval, it said. Department of Women Affairs will implement the scheme to train up rural women so that they can find jobs or become self-employed. Rural women will receive a four-month training on various trades, including tailoring, tourism, handicraft, mushroom growing, carpet making, salesmanship, mobile phone repairing, and computer handling. The Planning Commission has already completed scrutinising the project. Currently, the Department of Women Affairs provides training to rural disadvantaged poor women through its women training centres located in 64 district headquarters. The Department of Women Affairs has been implementing various programmes for creating employment and welfare of the rural destitute and insolvent women under its revenue and development budget. The programmes included vulnerable group development (VGD), allowance for pregnant women.

, grant distribution (among women associations), small loan distribution, sewing machine distribution, training programme, women and child welfare fund and destitute women and child assistance fund.

But there is no such training centre at upazila level which deprived a huge number of rural impoverished women from receiving the income-generating trainings.