Tax benefits enjoyed by Yunus under investigation: Muhith

DHAKA, – Finance Minister AMA Muhith today said investigation has been started on taking tax benefits by several organizations, including Grameen Bank, of Dr Muhammad Yunus, reports BSS.

“Professor Yunus has taken tax benefits in favour of organisations with names of Grameen . . . it is being investigated,” he told the journalists after a meeting with Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) at secretariat in the city.

Among others, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Bank and Financial Institutions Division Secretary M Eunusur Rahman attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the BASIS team sought tax incentive for exporting software to achieve the target of US$5 billion export earnings from the Information and Technology sector.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak presented an overall scenario of exporting the ICT products and said there are some barriers on way to exporting the products.

He also demanded taking proper steps to remove the barriers for accelerating the exports in the sector.

The finance minister considered the demand of BASIS and said he wanted to discuss with other authorities concerned on providing cash incentive to the sector.