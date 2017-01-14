For sustainable crackdown against food adulteration

Even a short list of food adulteration activities would make any health conscious person shudder at the though of what they are consuming : burnt mobil in cooking oil; pesticides with toxic effects sprayed liberally on fruits and vegetables ; colouring agents in foods which are really dyes used in textile industries and can severely undermine human health; urea used in muri (puffed rice) for frying to make the same look shinier ; adulteration of chillie and turmeric powders with brick dust ; catering of rotten eggs and meats in restaurants ; marketing of fishes bred in sewer lagoons with the prospects of such fishes that acquire different lethal bacteria from human excrement from getting passed on to human victims; calcium carbide used for artificial fruit ripening when eating such fruits can produce a host of diseases on humans. The list can be made a far longer one. But that is not possible within the limitations of this column. However, it should be enough to give one an idea of what sorts of poisons are being catered in abundance in the daily foods of millions and millions of Bangladeshis and their paying an awful price in the form of various sicknesses as a result.

Medicines are meant to save the most precious of possessions to humans, their lives. But medicines are noted to be spurious also in some cases in Bangladesh. Media reports as well as the actions of law enforcement bodies many times showed up the unabated activities of producers of spurious medicines and related products. So called antibiotic capsules were found and seized that contained nothing of the stated antibiotic powders in the coatings but things like talcum powder and flour. No wonder that a large number of people have been complaining about not getting cured after getting treated with such fake medicines. Others are not even that lucky. They die from taking sub-standard or completely fake medical products such as from using bogus saline. Newspaper reports appeared time and again about persons who died from pushing such saline unknowingly in their bodies. Imported medicines claiming to be vitamins or food supplements are getting freely imported and marketed although the reputation of their producers are dubious; the supplements on testing are very likely to be found as fake or sub standard ones. Melamine, a chemical for different industrial application, can be deadly for human bodies should the same enter human bodies through any means. But only some time ago melamine was detected in eight popular brands of imported milk powder.

A seminar was held last year in Dhaka that was participated by the country’s best know doctors and specialists. They spoke on the occasion about the alarmingly high rise in dangerous diseases like cancer, liver diseases, skin diseases and other ailments in the country. More significantly, they linked this dangerous trend to consumption of unsafe foods and medicines. They expressed the fear that national health and productivity was under a great stress from these factors . It was also speculated that the health and productivity of newborns or the coming generations would be put to great risks if these health hazarding activities go on without a check.

It has reached a state in the very unconscionable activities on the part of profit mongers at the cost of human lives, that no government worth the name can hold back or should hold back from cracking down at the soonest and on a sustainable basis against the doers of such crimes.