Strict enforcement of tobacco control law stressed

RAJSHAHI, – Speakers at an advocacy meeting here on Monday unequivocally called for combating the existing violation of the amended tobacco control law for the sake of making the public health free from various non-contagious diseases caused by tobacco uses, reports BSS.

They said the number of mobile court should be enhanced both in rural and urban areas including the growth centers and some public places like railway stations, bus terminals and amusement areas to make those free from smoking.

Association for Community Development (ACD) organised the meeting styled “Strengthening Tobacco Control in Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions” held at the conference hall of Divisional Commissioner Office in the city.

Campaign for Tobacco-free Kids (CTFK) and Bloomberg Philanthropies supported the meeting.

With Commissioner of Rajshahi Division Abdul Hannan in the chair, Additional Commissioners Munir Hossain and Aminul Islam, Director of Local Government Division Shayam Kishore Roy and Deputy Commissioner Kazi Ashraf Uddin spoke on the occasion.

Abdul Hannan viewed the government has amended the law to make it more stringent because of growing tobacco use in the country. The law also bans the selling of cigarettes to those below 18, he also said.

The tobacco control and its violation issues should be incorporated in the meetings of both district and upazila development committees so that the tobacco industries and others concerned are enforced to abide by the law properly.

During his keynote presentation, Ehsanul Amin Emon, Project Coordinator of ACD, said around 57,000 people die and nearly 12 lakh people become disabled every year in the country due to tobacco-related diseases.

Tactical marketing maneuvering by tobacco companies inducing youngsters as new smokers defying and bypassing restrictive law is advancing unabated in Rajshahi and its adjacent areas, he added.

Gross violation of the Tobacco Control Act continues at the restricted areas including public places threatening public health almost everywhere.

He urged authorities concerned to raise tax on tobacco to curb its widespread use. Pictorial images on cigarette and other non-smoke tobacco product packets should be effective and meaningful for discouraging smoking.

Besides, coordination among the key stakeholders, awareness building and capacity development, law enforcement particularly mobile court operation could be vital strategies for effective implementation of the law, Amin Emon added.