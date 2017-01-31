SSC, equivalent exams begin Thursday

DHAKA : The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations of 2017 will begin across the country on Thursday (Feb 2), reports UNB.

Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid announced the schedule at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

This year, 17,86,613 students, including 9,10,501 boys and 8,73,112 girls, are expected to sit for the examinations from 28,344 institutions, the minister said.

Of them, 14,25,900 students will sit for the SSC examination under eight general education boards, while 2,56501 for Dakhil under Madrasah Education Board and 1,4212 for vocational exam under Bangladesh Technical Education Board.

The examinations will be held in 3236 centres across the country.

The number of total examinees has risen to 1,35,090 from previous year’s 16,51523. A total of 446 students will sit for the examinations from eight overseas centres as well.

This year, the SSC examinations will be held under creative question papers except Bangla 2nd paper, English 1st and 2nd papers, Nahid said.

The minister also said stern action will be taken if anyone tries to leak question papers of the upcoming SSC examinations.