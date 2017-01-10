Spotify offers Barack Obama a job as ‘President of Playlists’

President Barack Obama recently joked that he was hoping for a job at Spotify when he leaves the White House, reports Reuters.

And it seems the music streaming service is keen to oblige him, after it posted on its careers page a vacancy for “President of Playlists.”

The job ad says applicants should have “at least eight years’ experience running a highly-regarded nation”.

It also calls for “a friendly and warm attitude, and a Nobel Peace Prize”.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek gave the commander-in-chief a heads-up on Twitter, writing: “I heard you were interested in a role at Spotify. Have you seen this one?” before linking to the affectionate ad.

While the posting does not name Mr Obama, it nods to his best-known buzzwords, saying Spotify is “full of hope, and always open to change”.

The “What you’ll do” section says the candidate will identify new playlist ideas, “from a playlist for shooting hoops with your friends, to the perfect warm up playlist for addressing the nation about health care legislation that bears your name”. “Ever had Kendrick Lamar play at your birthday bash?” it asks – “We’d love to hear about it!”

Lamar joined Mr Obama at his 55th birthday, and the president has called him his favourite rapper.