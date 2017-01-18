Social support needed for underprivileged school children welfare

RAJSHAHI : Professional leaders and development activists at a discussion here Tuesday viewed responsible social support could be the vital means of flourishing latent talents of the underprivileged school children, reports BSS.

Access and equity to education to the disadvantaged children has become an urgent need for transforming them into worthy citizens together with supplementing the government efforts of freeing the nation from the curse of illiteracy.

They were distributing school bags among 200 school students coming from poor and distressed families in the city at Public Library conference hall here.

Lady’s Organisation for Social Welfare (LOFS) through its ‘Children Education and Awareness Programme’ distributed the bags with the main thrust of inspiring the students towards institutional learning.

Assistant Director of Department of Youth Development Abul Kalam Azad and Editor of the Daily Sonar Desh Akbarul Hassan Millat addressed the discussion as chief and special guests respectively with LOFS President Shamim Akhter in the chair.

DPA Programme Officer of World Vision Debashish Snal, LOFS Executive Director Shahnaz Parveen and its Legal Secretary Advocate Shahinul Haque and Programme Manager Md Shalauddin and school teachers Sekendar Hossain and Parveen Ara also spoke.

The discussants observed side by side with the government initiatives various other richer-class and financial institutions should work together for the underprivileged children education.

Students’ dropouts from primary and secondary schools couldn’t be prevented without collective efforts of all concerned especially community people.

Highlighting the aspects of ensuring child-friendly atmosphere in the society, they mentioned that all the government and non-government organisations concerned should come forward to protect the legitimate rights of the distressed children.

Hassan Millat termed the students as future of the nation so all of us should stand beside them for transforming the students into worthy citizens. The present government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly for bringing quality in education, he added.