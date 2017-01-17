Social movement against child marriage, drugs-addiction underscored

RAJSHAHI, – Forging social movement alongside large-scale community participation has become an urgent need for preventing child marriage and addiction, smuggling and trafficking of drugs, reports BSS.

Importance should also be given on making the community policing forum effective and meaningful for the sake of building the society free from all other crimes like terrorism, extremism and militancy.

The observations came in a community level view-sharing meeting against terrorism, extremism, militancy, drugs addiction and child marriage at Char Asariadaha High School playground under Godagari Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Char Asariadaha Union Community Policing Forum (UCPF) organized the meeting discussing ways and means on how to combat the crimes as a whole.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Muazzem Hossain Bhuiyan addressed the meeting as the chief guest with Officer-in-Charge of Godagari Police Station Hipzur Alam Munsi in the chair.

Additional SPs Jahangir Hossain and Sumit Chowdhury, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Jahid Newaj, UCPF President Shahidul Islam and its General Secretary Alamgir Kabir also spoke.

The speakers said concerted efforts of police and people on mutual trust and confidence can curb anti-social activities to build a crime-free society.

They put emphasis on breaking down longstanding barrier of mistrust between police and people and explore opportunities of community policing for strengthening police effectiveness and ensuring citizens’ safety through local initiatives.

SP Muazzem Bhuiyan said the community based policing had been introduced in the district with a noble view, but the community people should take the responsibility of making it effective.

As a whole, police-citizens joint patrolling and drives against the social crimes are the main objective of the community based policing and there is no alternative to activating it to free the society from the crimes.

“If you give us authentic information about the criminals and other anti-social elements, we will put in our level best efforts to bring those to book,” he reminded the community people.

He stressed on improving police-citizen relation through building trust, partnership and information sharing to address root causes of crimes.

The chief guest underscored the need for proactive attitude of police officers for strengthening the community policing movement involving the local communities to resolve the petty problems for a peaceful society.