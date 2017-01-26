Singapore President lauds Bangladesh’s economic progress

DHAKA, – The President of Singapore Dr. Tony Tan Keng Yam today lauded the economic progress of Bangladesh in recent time as the country has made good progress in accelerating economic growth and increasing per capita income, reports BSS.

The appreciation came when Bangladesh High Commissioner to Singapore Mustafizur Rahman called on him at his official residence following presentation of his credentials, according to a message received here this afternoon.

During the meeting, the envoy sought more Singaporean investment in the country, particularly in infrastructure development, industrialization, tourism and energy sector taking advantage of investment friendly atmosphere.

In reply, Dr. Keng expressed the hope that more Singapore companies would be interested in investing in Bangladesh in near future.

The high commissioner was accorded a ‘Guard of Honour’ by a smart

contingent of guards prior to his presenting the letter of Credence and the Letter of Recall of his predecessor to the President.

He conveyed warm greetings of President Md. Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the President of Singapore.

The Singapore President reciprocated the sentiments and conveyed greetings to his Bangladeshi counterparts.

He also assured the new envoy of his full cooperation in carrying out responsibilities and hoped that the bilateral relations will be further improved during his tenure, the message added.