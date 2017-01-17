Seven-murder verdict proves rule of law: Anisul

DHAKA, – Law Minister Anisul Huq yesterday said the verdict in sensational seven-murder trial proves that there is rule of law in the country, reports BSS.

“I think the people of the country will be pleased by this verdict and the fear that was created by the monstrous crime, will now be gone. The state has done its duty of bringing the criminals to justice and ensuring their free and fair trial,” Huq said at a press briefing held at his secretariat office.

Earlier in the morning, a Narayanganj court sentenced to death 26 persons including main accused Nur Hossain and three sacked army officers serving in RAB on deputation in the 2014 seven-murder case of Narayanganj.

The court also handed down different jail terms to nine convicts in the case.

Talking about the execution of the verdict, the law minister said when a trial court sentences someone to death, it sends the case documents to the High Court for approval within seven days.

“If the High Court upholds the sentence, the convict can file appeal with the Appellate Division. The execution will take place only after completion of all these formalities,” Huq added.