Saudi Arabian king to visit Indonesia in March

JAKARTA, – Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud will visit Indonesia in March to strengthen bilateral ties, Indonesian government said Thursday, reports BSS.

King Salman will start his nine-day visit on March 1st and is scheduled to meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Religion Minister Lukman Hakim Saifuddin said.

One of the agendas of the visit was to discuss bilateral cooperation on business sector, Hakim said.

Both nations are G-20 member countries and have a great potential to cooperate in oil sector.

President Widodo met with the Saudi king in September 2015 to negotiate addition of hajj quota for Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim country.

Saudi Arabia approved 10,000 additional quotas for Indonesia.