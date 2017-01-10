RMG workers to get Tk 5 lakh for workplace accidents from current month : Mujibul

DHAKA : State Minister for Labour and Employment M Mujibul Huq yesterday said the garment workers will get up to Taka 5 lakh as compensation for workplace accidents from the current month of January.

“If any worker dies from a workplace accident, his or her family members will get Taka 5 crore from the central fund,” he said speaking as the chief guest at the second general meeting of the alumni of Germany based development agency GIZ at CIRDAP auditorium in the city, reports BSS.

Presided over by former Joint Secretary Anisul Awal, the function was also addressed by BKMEA leader Mohammad Hatem and labour leader Razekuzzaman.

Maj (Retd) M. Matin conducted the function. The state minister said a worker will get the highest amount of Taka 2 lakh in case of injuries and Taka 1 lakh for treatment of any serious disease.

He said the garment workers are no more helpless as a central fund has been formed for them following the sincere efforts of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and cooperation of business leaders.

Besides, Taka 201 crore has been deposited to the government’s Sramik Kalyan Fund, he said, adding that all workers would be given financial assistance from this fund.

The state minister said the