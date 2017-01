DHAKA, – The publication ceremony of a book titled “Shudhu Smriti Noy” written by Asma Kibria, wife of late finance minister Shah AMS Kibria, will be held tomorrow, reports BSS.

The function will be held at Poet Shamsur Rahman Seminar Room at Bangla Academy here at 4pm tomorrow.

Commerce Minister Tofail Ahmed is likely to attend the programme as the chief guest while Emeritus Prof. Rafiqul Islam to preside over the function.

Artist Masuk Helal designed the cover page of the 128 page book.