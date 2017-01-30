Proper use needed to cut pressure on groundwater table in Barind

RAJSHAHI : Agricultural scientists and researchers at a discussion here mentioned time has come to control indiscriminate extraction of groundwater for mitigating the adverse impact of climate change in Barind area, reports BSS.

To this end, emphasis should be given on innovation of new more need-based agricultural technology side by side with expansion of the modern ones to the farmers.

They were addressing a daylong conference titled “1st Barind Agro-eco Innovation Research Platform” held in the city on Sunday. Bairnd Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA) hosted the conference.

Large number of agricultural and ecological academics, scientists, researchers and extension officials were present there held in BMDA conference room.

The research platform constituted for the first time with scientists, researchers and growers intends to promote more cultivation of drought-tolerant crops and invent methods of reducing dependency on irrigation.

Agriculture Secretary Moinuddin Abdullah and its Additional Secretary Nazmul Islam addressed the inaugural session as chief and special guests respectively with BMDA Chairman Dr Akram Hossain Chowdhury in the chair.

Pro-VC of Rajshahi University Prof Dr Chowdhury Sarwar Jahan, Director General of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) Monzurul Hannan, Chairman of Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council Dr Jalal Uddin, Director General of Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute Dr Abul Kalam Azad and Director General of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute Dr Bhagya Rani Banik also spoke.

Agriculture Secretary Moinuddin Abdullah said the country has attained a remarkable success in agriculture sector under the present government. “In the last eight years, the country witnessed huge food production and it is now a food exporting one,” he told the meeting.

He said the role of agriculture sector is vital towards making the country’s economy functional alongside ensuring food security. He called upon the field level agriculture officials to discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and honesty.

Referring to the present water-stress condition, he called for promoting less-irrigation crops like wheat, pulses and oil-seeds in the drought-prone brained areas alongside habituating the farmers with using granular urea.

“We have already banned installation of new irrigation machines that use groundwater and discouraging farmers cultivating excessive water dependant crops.” Instead, farmers are advised to cultivate drought-tolerant paddy, and other crops like wheat, maize, pulse, and oil that would need less irrigation, he added.

Emphasis should be given to the promotion of less-irrigation consuming cereal crops in Barind area Instead of depending on only Irri-Boro farming to mitigate the water-stress condition.