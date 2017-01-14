Prof Harun Ur Rashid selected for ISN Pioneer Award 2017

DHAKA : The International Society of Nephrology (ISN), a leading organisation of nephrologists of 152 countries, has selected Professor Harun Ur Rashid, an eminent nephrologist of Bangladesh and the founding president of Kidney Foundation, for the ISN Pioneer Award 2017 from the South Asian region, reports BSS.

The ISN Pioneer Award recognises outstanding and sustained contributions to the establishment and development of nephrology in the various emerging regions of the world.

Nominations were sought from the ISN Regional Boards and evaluated by the ISN Core Programs Committee. One individual was selected from each region and then ratified by the ISN Executive Committee and Council.

Prof Harun has been selected for the award in recognition to his remarkable leadership in initiating and developing nephrology and kidney transplantation in Bangladesh, said ISN President Adeera Levin and Programmes Chair John Feehally.

“As clinician, researcher and educator, despite many challenges, you have continued to show the way. You have been a fine role model, innovator and leader, enabling the sustained development of nephrology in your country,” they said in a letter sent to Prof Harun recently.

“We extend our warm congratulations to you for this well-deserved honour. Your pioneering contributions have been critical to the development of nephrology in your region and to fulfilling the ISN mission of advancing nephrology worldwide,” the ISN president and the programmes chair said in the letter.

The ISN Pioneer Award would be formally handed over to Prof Harun in this year’s South Asian Nephrology Conference, while the World Congress of Nephrology to be held in Mexico in April next would specially honour him.

Prof Harun is a former president of Bangladesh Renal Association and ex-chairman of the Nephrology Department of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

He is also the founding president of Society of Organ Transplantation Bangladesh (SOTB) and Kidney Foundation Hospital and Research Institute at Mirpur in Dhaka.