Priyanka Chopra and Michelle Obama to join hands for girls’ education campaign

Priyanka Chopra might be taking over the glamorous world of film and television, and while doing so, she is also lending her star power to back social issues. According to latest reports, the ‘Quantico’ star is now allegedly joining hands with outgoing First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama for a campaign on girl’s education, reports the Times of India.

The actress had made news last year for being the first Indian star to attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. It has now been revealed that Michelle discussed the work Priyanka did with UNICEF and how the two could work together towards educating the girl child. PeeCee also seemed amazed and impressed at how the head of State knew all about her and kept in mind details of the guests attending the event.

Priyanka had shared this news a while back when she shared a picture with the US president Barack Obama and Michelle Obama saying, “Lovely to meet the very funny and charming @barackobama and the beautiful @michelleobama. Thank you for a lovely evening. Cannot wait to start working on your girls education program.”