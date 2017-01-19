President for united resistance against terrorism, communalism

DHAKA : President Abdul Hamid urged all to build united resistance against terrorism and communalism, saying that terrorists have no religion, reports BSS.

“We all have to remember that terrorists have no religion. Terrorism is their only identity and we should remain united against them,” the President said while addressing the silver jubilee and seventh national conference of Ekattorer Ghatak-Dalal Nirmul Committee at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) auditorium yesterday, reports BSS. He said Bangladesh has already achieved a marked progress in socio-economic and ICT sectors during the present’s government era, which is now an example for the world.

“The country is advancing rapidly towards achieving status of developed country and if the trend of development continues, Bangladesh will become developed country before 2041,” he added.

President Hamid said anti-liberation forces are involved in killing and terrorism in the country in the name of religion to halt the country’s development and stigmatize the holy religion-Islam.

Not only in Bangladesh, innocent people are also being killed in many countries of Asia, Europe, Africa and North America in the names of religion, cast and ethnicity, forcing millions of people to be migrated and homeless, he added.

“No religion supports killing innocent people, terrorism, destruction and forcing people to be migrated as the key message of all religions is welfare of people and society,” he said.

He said the government’s zero tolerance stances against militancy, fundamentalism and terrorism have been praised internationally he said and added, “We must conserve and flourish our decades-old non-communal spirit and human values. We must implement the spirit and ideology of our liberation war”.

The President urged the young generation to wake up in the spirit of patriotism to establish a secular state and make the country free from fundamentalism and terrorism.

About the war crimes trial, he said trial against war criminals was started just after the independence of the country, but it was stopped after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his associates were brutally killed in 1975.

The President said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led government restarted the war crimes trial in 2009 and it continues. And the ongoing war crimes trial is now appreciated by the international community, he added. Justice Golam Rabbani and Prof Muntasir Mamun, among others, spoke at the function