President for united efforts to keep democratic process unhurt

DHAKA : Terming the democracy and development as complementary to each other, President Abdul Hamid urged all to put united efforts so that the hard-earned democracy is not hampered in anyway.

“I believe that all will put efforts to uphold the hard-earned independence and the spirit of Liberation War. All will have to play role from their respective position irrespective of the differences of party-opinion to expedite the journey of democracy and socio-economic development,” the President said while addressing the 1st convocation of National University at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) yesterday, reports BSS.

The President said the government has taken up a lot of programmes to turn Bangladesh into a middle income country by 2021 and a developed one by 2041. Implementation of these programmes needs tireless efforts, self-criticism and cooperation, and at the same time, dutifulness and sense of responsibility is needed in this regard, he added.

Congratulating the graduates, President Hamid said, “You are now the higher human resources of the country and I hope you would utilize your acquired knowledge and talents for the welfare of the humanity”.

“I hope you must work using your conscience. You must give interest of the country and the nation priority and uphold the spirit of the Liberation War,” the President said.

He said Banganbandhu dreamed a happy-prosperous and exploitation free Bangladesh and after the independence he had taken steps to rebuild war-ravaged economy of the country. At the beginning of this rebuilding, Bangabandhu had taken steps to build a knowledge-based and work-oriented universal education, he added.

The President said present government has been working ceaselessly to take the country on the way of development and progress following the path of Bangabandhu and has attached top priority to spreading education for turning the population into human resource.

He asked the authorities of National University (NU) to design their curricula in such a way that the students can build them as skilled and efficient ones along with acquiring the degrees.

President Hamid, who is also the chancellor of universities, appreciated the NU authorities for their steps to spread sports and cultural activities along with their efforts to keep NU free from session jam. He also asked the NU authorities to use information technology in academic activities for building digital Bangladesh.

Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Prof Abdul Mannan and Vice-Chancellor of National University Prof Harun-or-Rashid also spoke on the occasion.