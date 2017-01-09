President hold talks with BDB, IAB on formation of EC

DHAKA : President Abdul Hamid held talks separately with leaders of Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh (BDB) and Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) yesterday as part of his move to take opinion from registered political parties for formation of the next Election Commission (EC), reports BSS.

During the talks, BDB placed a three-point proposal while IAB put forward a 7-point proposal for formation of new EC, President’s press secretary Joynal Abedin briefed reporters after the meetings.

BDB President AQM Badruddoza Chowdhury led the party’s 16-member delegation in the discussion held at the Darbar Hall of Bangabhaban.

During the 60-minute meeting, BDB proposed enacting a law as per the constitution to appoint Chief Election Commissioner and election commissioners.

BDB’s other proposals include formation of the EC comprising a former chief justice, a former army chief, a former vice-chancellor, a former senior secretary, female social activist and a renowned professional and to enact another law to settle election-related case within six months.

Abdul Hamid said it is very important to have mutual respect and honor others opinion in politics. There should be sportsmanship spirit in the politics.

AIB President Ameer Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim led its delegation in the talks with President Abdul Hamid. Its proposals include enacting a law to make the EC accountable and forming a separate secretariat for the EC to hold free, fair and neutral polls.

During the 40-minute meeting, the Islami Andolan delegation termed the President’s discussion initiative a historic one and hoped that through this positive and qualitative change will take place in the national politics.

Abdul Hamid said there are ideological differences among the political parties but the political parties should have consensus on important national issues.

The President initiated the formal talks with political parties about the EC formation with holding discussions with BNP on December 18 last year.

He took the dialogue initiative as the tenure of the current Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad-led EC expires in February.

Secretaries concerned to the President were present.