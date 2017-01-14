PRAN offers special package at DITF

PRAN, one of the leading food processing company has participated in Dhaka International Trade Fair with a wide range of quality products. The company displayed its products at nine pavilions and 13 stalls, says a press release.

This year, the key attraction for visitors is All Time live factory stall. Visitors can see the productions process of bread, butter ban, honey comb, cookies and others related products in this stall directly.

A Mickey Mouse has performed in front of PRAN confectionery stall. It is greeting and offering photo opportunities to the visitors and buyers.

Kamruzzaman Kamal, marketing director at PRAN-RFL group said, ‘customer can purchase all kinds of PRAN products at 10 to 50 percent discounts from our pavilions. Many package offers are available to buy worth tk 100 to 500. PRAN has brought more than 200 new products in this fair’.

This year, PRAN has displayed more than five hundred products at 46 no pavilion. The highest value of the discount package is Tk 180. All Time cake, Gura Masala, Noodles, Canton have almost same discount offer.

Buyers can purchase various rice items at special discount rate including Chini Gura at 34 no pavilion. They can buy food at low rate from Jhotpot food, Tasty Treat and Mithai stall. PRAN AMCL, Lollipop, Frooto, Wonder Cake, Braver, Bisk Club, Snacks, Dairy, Winner, Natore Agro Ltd are also giving special discount and package offer to its customers.