Poush festival held in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA : A ‘Poush Utsab-1423’ was held at SKS Inn at Radhakrishnapur, on the outskirts of the district town, on Friday amid much festivity and in a befitting manner, reports BSS. SKS Foundation, a local reputed NGO, organized the festival in cooperation with Palli Karma Sahayok Foundation with the slogan “Bohaman Banglar Oitijwya-Sangskritik Chharie Dei Sabar Majhe”. Marking the festival, a pitha festival was arranged by the organization, said Rajab Ali, head of programmes of SKS Foundation. Deputy Commissioner (DC) M. Abdus Samad formally inaugurated the festival in the afternoon as chief guest while executive chief of SKS Foundation Rasel Ahmed Liton presided over the inaugural ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, DC M. Abdus Samad said Pitha Utsab, is a part of food tradition and food culture of Bangladeshi cuisine and occupies an import place in our culinary culture.

As it has been a long tradition to make varieties of pitha, particularly in the winter for Bengalis, the DC emphasized the importance of preserving and popularizing this art and thanked the SKS Foundation for arranging such a function.

The guests visited the stalls where different types of indigenous pithas were displayed for the visitors.

A cultural programme was also held in the evening.