Police week begins today

DHAKA : The Police Week-2017 with the motto “Remedy of Drugs and Militancy: Commitment of Bangladesh Police” will begin on Rajarbagh Police Lines ground in the city yesterday, reports BSS.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the five-day programme. She will take salute in the annual parade of 10 contingents of police forces in the inaugural session.

The Prime Minister will handover awards in four categories to 132 police members, including police officers, for their outstanding performance in 2016.

Of the police personnel, 26 will get Bangladesh Police Medal (BPM), 41 will get President Police Medal (PPM), 24 will get BPM-Service and 41 will get PPM-Service award for their bravery and courage in their services in last one year.

However, the prime minister will also inaugurate ‘Police Liberation War Museum’, ‘Forensic DNA Laboratory

of CID’, ‘Cyber Crime Investigation Center’.

‘Cyber Training Center’ and a sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and martyred police members in 1971 named ‘Rajarbagh-71’.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit the stall of Police Nari Kallyan Samiti (Punak).

Later, she will participate at the Kallyan Parade with police personnel.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Chandpur district Shamsunnahar will lead the parade as the milestone of gender equality and women empowerment in the force.

On the eve of the Police Week-2017, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina lauded the role of the members of Bangladesh Police in ensuring law and order defeating militancy and terrorism across the country.

In separate messages, they wished a success of the Police Week.

Recalling the martyred member of Bangladesh Police, who sacrificed their lives in the War of Liberation, President Abdul Hamid said “It is the police, who first put up armed resistance at Razarbagh Police Lines on March 26, 1971, responding to the call of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman”.

He said the role of police is very important for maintaining domestic security and ensuring law and order.

The president also said the Bangladesh police has been playing a vital role in maintaining discipline and public safety, ensuring law and order and in combating militancy and terrorism across the country.

He also hoped that the police will be more responsible while discharging their duties. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said “The competence of police has been lauded in the international arena for combating militancy and terrorism at regional and global levels.

She also hoped that the police force will work relentlessly for implementation of “Vision-2021” and “Vision 2041”.

The five day-long Police Week programme also include meetings with the president and prime minister, conference with the home minister, annual sports, reunion and annual general meeting of Bangladesh Police Service Association.

The Police Week 2017 will conclude on January 27.