PM releases commemorative postage stamp on Int’l Customs Day

DHAKA : Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday released a commemorative postage stamp, a first day cover and a data card on the occasion of the International Customs Day 2017, reports BSS.

The premier released the stamp, first day cover and data card at the beginning of the weekly regular cabinet meeting held at Bangladesh Secretariat yesterday morning. A special canceller was used on the occasion.

Bangladesh Post Office issued the commemorative stamp of Taka 10, the first day cover of Tk 10 and the data card of Tk 5.

State Minister for Post and Telecommunication Tarana Halim, Secretary of the ministry M Faizur Rahman Chowdhury and Director General of Bangladesh Post Office Prabash Chandra Saha were present on the occasion, among others.

The sale of the stamp, first day cover and data card started from the Philatelic Bureau of Dhaka GPO yesterday, while those would be available from other GPOs and head post offices across the country.

There is an arrangement for special canceller in four GPOs which would be used for the first day cover.