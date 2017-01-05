People to give befitting answer to BNP in next poll: Amu

DHAKA : Senior Awami League leader and Industries Minister Amir Hossain Amu yesterday said the people would give a befitting reply to BNP for their mistakes and misdeeds in next general elections.

“The citizens of the country would teach BNP democracy in next general election by reelecting Awami League in power,” the minister said while speaking as the chief guest at a rally organized by Dhaka City South Awami League here, reports BSS.

Amu said the people have gotten a clear impression about the intensions of BNP versus Awami League and they were now convinced that it was only Sheikh Hasina who wanted to make this country self reliant in all terms. On the other hand, he said, BNP and its fundamentalist ally, Jamaat, wanted to destroy ongoing development process. The Awami League leader said BNP-Jamaat has again hatching conspiracy to kill people in the name of political movement, but the government would not allow them to do so. He called upon all pro-liberation forces to remain alert against conspiracies of BNP and its allies. Awami League leaders Mozaffar Hossain Paltu, Dr Abdur Razzak, Mahbul Ul Alam Hanif, AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Enamul Haque Shamim, Shahe Alam Murad and Abul Hasnat, among others, spoke on the occasion, while Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader was present.