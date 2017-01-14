Old Dhaka Turns into cultural mood

Rashidul Hasan

Dhakaites celebrated the Sakrain festival at Laxmibazar, Tantibazar, Shankhari bazar, Shutrapur, Dholaikhal, Lalbagh, Chwakbazar, Bongshal, Dhupkhola, Sadarghat and Jagannath University of old Dhaka. Though it is a festival of the Hindus, in Bangladesh, it is more or less celebrated by the people of all religions.

According to the solar calendar, on the last day of the Bengali month – ‘Poush’, the sun moves towards its southward (Dakshinayana) journey at the Tropic of Capricorn and starts moving towards the Tropic of Cancer. The day is known as ‘Poush Sangkranti’, also ‘Makar Sangkranti’ all over the world.

The end of the bangali month widely known as ‘Shakrain Festival’. Shakrain, on the whole, is a festival of colourful kites, fireworks, fire- breathing, paper balloons, food festival and many more. The festival has been celebrating in here since Mughal period. Perhaps, the history is more pristine.

Different kinds of rice cakes, deserts and confections are made for the occasion. The oldest member of the family fast on that day and say a prayer known as ‘Buro-buri Pujo” was not exception yesterday like every year, said an elderly woman about their festival.

From the breakdown of night busiest city dressed with color, songs rang out all over, reveler found on the roof tops flying in the at large , it was seemed sky changed it natural color contained different kinds of color.

Youth and children frenzied with their favourite kite, again, he kites have their distinct names for the shapes, sizes and designs, like- hearts, goggles, squares, eyes, angry birds and so on. People of all walks even women were not exception to make fun in different areas, in the battle of ‘Ghuddi’ (in old town, kite is ‘ghuddi’) which is called ‘Manja’.

. One of them six years old Srabon, said with childish smile, ” My pappa(father buys me four kites) , I will make fun all the day and at the night we have a party with friends.

There was no different in case elderly people they enjoyed with their family member staying whole with kites also loudly ranging foreign countries song specially hindi and English, dominance of bangali song less.

The more serious fest starte in the afternoon. Though primarily, Shakrain was regarded as a festival of kites and rice cakes, now-a-days, youngsters shapes of their own. From every rooftop, colourful paper balloons, fire breathers and thousands of fireworks enchant the people of all ages. To arrange laser lightings, music, and dance parties youth local were masterminder.

The businessman were busy but festive. We our business is brisk now, even in the morning the sell of kite,ballon, Natai, lighter was well. The price of each kite ranged between 5- 75 takas. “When we were young, we would make kites with paper, colour them and then fly them all day long,” says 38-year-old Horichorobn Das, a businessman of Laxmi Bazar. “I can still recall the crazy moment of tender age, very exciting, said Amal Chandra resident of Lalbag with beaming while passing time with kids fly kite.

We have bought 30 colorful paper balloons and 5 kites,said, new dressed Monisa holding mom’s hand , a two grader of a school of old Dhaka.

The festival is one of sources to make fun themselves of the people of busiest city of old Dhakaites.