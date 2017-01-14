NZ still 303 runs behind

New Zealand finished the third day of the opening Test against Bangladesh at 292-3, still 303 runs behind the Tigers’ imposing first innings total of 595-8 declared at the Basin Reserve in Wellington yesterday.

Tom Latham was unbeaten on 119 and Henry Nicholls on 35 when the stumps were drawn for the day. It was a tough day for the rookie Bangladesh bowling attack the combined experience of five bowlers save Shakib Al Hasan was only four Tests.

Bangladesh actually took one wicket each in each session with Kamrul Islam Rabbi picking up two wickets. Taskin Ahmed on debut took the other wicket. They however dropped three catches.

Rabbi picked up his second wicket to peg New Zealand in the final session. The right-harm pace bowler dismissed Ross Taylor for 39 at time when the home team were going great guns, scoring nearly 4.5 runs per over. Taylor, who was looking for a record equaling 17th Test ton scored by New Zealand great Martin Crowe, mistimed an attempted pull straight to Mahmudullah at mid-wicket. However, left-handed opener Tom Latham set his sight on a hundred and was batting on 76 after 50 overs with Black Caps on 211-3.

Taskin Ahmed removed New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. The tall right-arm pace bowler could not have thought of a better wicket on his Test debut when he had the right-hander caught behind with a beautiful delivery that took the edge on way to stand-in wicketkeeper Imrul Kayes. Williamson was in terrific touch, completing his fifty off 51 balls.

His dismissal at 53 reduced the home team to 131-2 in 34 overs. Tom Latham also completed his fifty.

Earlier, Kamrul Islam Rabbi struck the first blow when he got Jeet Ravel with the first ball he bowled. It was a good rising delivery that the left-hander could only fend to stand-in wicketkeeper Imrul Kayes after scoring 27 off 39 balls. The home side lost their first wicket for 54 in 16.1 overs. It could have easily been a more fruitful session had Sabbir Rahman clung on to a sharp catch at third slip offered by Tom Latham.

Taskin Ahmed, bowling his first over in a Test match, induced the edge. Young off-spinner Mehedi Hasan started the bowling and was very impressive with the new ball, troubling both the openers. It could have been a wicket for him had Mahmudullah been more agile standing as the lone slip fielder and Mominul Haque more alert at short leg.

New Zealand went into lunch at 55-1.

Bangladesh declared their first innings at 595-8, an hour into the third morning of the first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve today. It is Bangladesh’s second highest innings total behind their 638 against Sri Lanka at Galle in 2013. The highlight of the morning was Sabbir Rahman’s fifty. Resuming the day on 10, the dashing right-hander completed his half century with an exquisite cover drive of Neil Wagner.

He was unbeaten on 54 off 86 balls, hitting seven boundaries. He got good support at the other end from Kamrul Islam Rabbi, who also remained not out on 6. The declaration came after the home side bowled 18 overs today. They were so down after the second day’s hammering by Shakib Al Hasan, who hit a magnificent 217, and skipper Mushfiqur Rahim, who struck an equally brilliant 159 in a record 359-run fifth wicket stand.

Bangladesh Test captain Mushfiqur Rahim did not come out to field due to pain on his left thumb and right index finger. He had a scan in the morning and will return to the field is everything is okay. Opener Imrul Kayes donned the wicket-keeping gloves in his absence and vice-captain Tamim Iqbal lead the team onto the field.

Mushfiqur got a lot of blows while batting on Friday, when he scored a superb 159. The most painful blow he sustained came from Neil Wagner, whose vicious short-pitched delivery struck him in the gloves.