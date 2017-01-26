NTRCA detected 247 fake certificates in 2016: Nahid

SANGSAD BHABAN : The Non-Government Teachers’ Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA) detected 247 fake academic certificates examining 693 in 2016 following requests from different organizations, reports UNB.

Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid on Thursday disclosed this in Parliament replying to an unstarred question from Awami League MP Momotaz Begom (Manikganj-2).

The minister said NTRCA provides necessary assistance to the Education Ministry in examining and detecting fake certificates.

“The NTRCA received requests from various organisations to examine a total of 734 certificates in 2016. The NTRCA subsequently sent its findings over 693 certificates. Of these, 446 certificates were found authentic, while the remaining 247 were found fake,” he said.

In reply to a starred question from AL MP M Abdul Latif (Chittagong-11), Primary and Mass Education Minister Mostafizur Rahman on behalf of the Education Minister said the private universities are collecting tuition and other fees from the students at their whim, which is one of the barriers to ensuring higher education for all irrespective of rich and poor in the country.

Though the Education Ministry realised that the private universities are collecting money from the students at their will in the name of different types of fees, there is no immediate remedy to the problem due to the existing laws, Mostafiz said.

It is essential to conduct an overall study on all fees collected by the private universities, he said.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education Ministry has already formed a subcommittee to amend some provisions of the Private University Act 2010, the minister noted.