NICAR approves proposal for Lalmai Upazila and Dohazari pourasabha

DHAKA : National Implementation Committee for Administrative Reform (NICAR) yesterday approved a proposal to constitute a new upazila in Comilla, one municipality in Chittagong and decided to reintroduce a upazila in Pirozpur in its old name. The approval was given at a NICAR meeting held at Bangladesh Secretariat here with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair, reports UNB.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam said the NICAR decided to constitute a new upazila to be called Lalmai splitting eight unions of Comilla Sadar Upazila and one of Laksam Upazila.

Lalmai, with 147.03 square kilometer area and over 2.20 lakh current population would be the 491st upazila of the country having its headquarters at Joynagar. The cabinet secretary said the meeting decided that the Zianagar upazila of Pirozpur would be called by its old name – Indurkani.

The NICAR approved a proposal for upgrading the status of Dohazari Union of Chansanaish Upazila as a pouroshabha for its present trait.

About 76 percent land of the area is used for agricultural production in Dohazari while its current population is about 56,600 and annual income is about Taka 72.13 lakh, the cabinet secretary said.

The NICAR revived the old name of Indurkani which was renamed by the past BNP government in 2002.

The decision was taken in view of the public demand, the Cabinet Secretary said.