National Poetry Festival begins today

DHAKA : A two-day National Poetry Festival will begin from today on the premises of Dhaka University Central Library, reports BSS.

Jatiya Kabita Parishad will organize the 31st festival with the slogan “Poetry does not accept the barbarism”. Poets from all 64 districts will participate in the festival and recite their poems, organizers said.

Poet Belal Chowdhury will inaugurate the festival at 10 am. Poets from all 64 districts will participate in the festival and recite their poems, organizers said.

Besides host country, poets from India, Russia, China, Sweden, Austria, Argentina, Germany and Puerto Rico will join the festival, they added.

The two-day festival would feature elaborate programmes – including recitation of poems, songs on Ekushey, seminar and discussion.