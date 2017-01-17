Nasirnagar attack accused Rasraj released on bail

BRAHMANBARIA : Rasraj Das who was arrested in a case filed under the Information and Communication Technology Act over the attack on Hindu community in Nasirnagar upazila was released on bail from the district jail on Tuesday, reports UNB.

Jail super Nurunnabi Bhuiyan said Rasraj was released after the bail order reached the jail in the morning.

Earlier on January 16, Md Ismail Hossain, Judge of Brahmanbaria District and Sessions Judge’s court granted bail to Rasraj Das, son of Jagannath Das, a resident of Harinbed village of Haripur union in the case.

On October 30, some unruly people demolished 15 Hindu temples and vandalised over 100 houses in the upazila following a Facebook post that allegedly hurt the religious sentiment of the Muslim community.

Rasraj was detained following a Facebook post from a profile bearing his name triggered the attack.