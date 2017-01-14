Nasim hopes BNP to join next national election

DHAKA : Awami League-led 14-party alliance spokesperson and Awami League Presidium Member Mohammed Nasim yesterday expressed his hope about BNP’s participation in next general elections appreciating its current gesture of manifesting “patience”, reports BSS.

“BNP is now proving their political patience. So, hopefully they will participate in the election,” he told a press conference emerging from a meeting of the alliance at Awami League president’s political office at Dhanmondi yesterday afternoon, reports BSS.

Nasim, also health and family welfare minister, said all would need to prove their patience and BNP in particular “should stay patient for two years more as national election will be held in due time”.

He, however, ruled out possibilities of a possible dialogue between ruling Awami League and BNP saying generally the Election Commission took such initiatives for such talks ahead of elections while the President already held discussions with the political parties.

The 14-party spokesman said they so far organized political activities and took programmes on national issues and now “we will perform our social responsibility (as well)”. “We, the 14-party alliance, will distribute winter clothes among cold-hit people on January 20 and 21 in Bogra and Rangpur respectively,” he said.

Nasim strongly condemned the murder of Gaibandha lawmaker Manjurul Islam Liton and demanded stringent punishment to those involved in the killing.

AL Joint General Secretary Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif, Organizing Secretary Ahmad Hossain, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Workers Party General Secretary Fazle Hossain Badsha, general secretaries of JASOD (Inu) Shirin Akhtar and breakaway faction of the party Nazmul Haque Pradhan, Community Kendro Convener Dr Wazedul Islam Khan, Awami League’s office secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, relief and social welfare secretary Sujit Roy Nandi and deputy office secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, were present on the occasion, among others.