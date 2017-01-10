MP Liton’s killers would be arrested soon : IGP

RANGPUR : Inspector General of Police (IGP) AKM Shahidul Hoque yesterday said police would soon detect and arrest the killers of Member of the Parliament from Gaibandha-1 constituency Manzurul Islam Liton, reports BSS.

“We have successfully unveiled the motives of all previous militant and terrorist attacks, crimes and killings and arrested the criminals,” the IGP said expressing his firm hope that police would be able to arrest soon the killers of MP Liton.

The IGP said this while talking to the local journalist after his arrival here this afternoon to join the Monthly Law, Order and Crime Assessment Meeting of Rangpur Range of Bangladesh Police for December-2016.

“All organs and agencies of police have been conducting investigation into the MP Liton murder case completely neutrally with utmost sincerity and maximum responsibility considering all possible aspects, issues and clues,” he said.

Narrating previous successes of police in unearthing the motives of all previous crimes and killings committed by militants and terrorists in the country, the IGP said that the killers of Liton, whoever they might be, would be brought into book very soon.

Answering to another question, the IGP said that the prevailing overall law and order situation in the country was much better than before and the fact was being admitted both at home as well as abroad.

Later, the IGP attended the Monthly Law, Order and Crime Assessment Meeting of Rangpur Range of Bangladesh Police for December-2016 at conference room of the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in the city as the chief guest.

Presided over by DIG for Rangpur Range Khondker Golam Faruk, the Superintendents of Police from all eight districts and high-ranking police officials from all over Rangpur Range attended the meeting.

In the meeting, the IGP also distributed awards among best police members of different districts under Rangpur Range for their extraordinary performances and rendering excellent services in improving law and order through curbing crimes.