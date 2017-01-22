Moudud urges President to take another step for dialogue

DHAKA : BNP senior leader Moudud Ahmed on Sunday said their party expects President Abdul Hamid to take another step for dialogue with political parties over the formation of an election-time supportive government to ensure a free and fair national election, reports BSS.

‘The President took an initiative for discussions (with political parties) over formation of the Election Commission. We hope he’ll also take initiatives for talks on election-time supportive government, he said.

The BNP leader expressed the optimism while speaking at a discussion at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh arranged by Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, marking BNP founder Ziaur Rahman’s 81st birth anniversary. Moudud, a BNP standing committee member, said a fair election is not possible unless an election-time supportive government is installed, no matter how much stronger an EC is formed.

About the nature of the election-time government, he said it can be formed with neutral people who will have no political link and desire as it will only assist the Election Commission to work independently and hold a fair election. The BNP leader said their party has been showing patience for a year to resolve the current political crisis in a peaceful manner through talks.

He, however, said their party will not have any alternative to waging a fresh movement if it is not possible to overcome the political crisis through discussions.

Mentioning that no government is the last one, the BNP leader said Awami League must get out of power today or tomorrow, no matter what the ruling party leaders say. Change in power is inevitable in democratic politics.

Moudud alleged that Awami League is preparing to hold another January-5 styled election. But, we shouldn’t give it any chance to hold such an election further.

He said their party, if returns to power, will restore a healthy political culture and values in the country.

Speaker nominates five-member panel of chairmen

SANGSAD BHABAN : Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury yesterday nominated a five-member panel of chairmen to preside over sittings of the current 14th session of the 10th parliament in absence of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker in the House, reports BSS.

The panel members are: Abdul Matin Khasru, Advocate Shamsul Haque Tuku, Enamul Haque, Fakhrul Imam and Begum Hosne Ara Lutfa Dalia.

They will preside over the sittings as per numerical order.