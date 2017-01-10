Mother ‘kills self after slaughtering’ 2 kids in city

DHAKA : A young woman allegedly hanged herself after slaughtering her two children in the city’s Mirpur area on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Anika, 20, wife of Shamim Hossain, and their two children-Shamima, 5, and Abdullah, 3.

Police said Shamim, a barber shop owner, along with his family had been residing in a rented tin-roofed house in Chhato Diabari area under Darus Salam Police Station.

Shamim left for his shop in Mirpur Beribadh area in the morning, said Faruqul Islam, inspector (Investigation) of the police station.

He said getting no response from the house inmates till 2 pm, locals peeped through a window only to see Anika hanging from the ceiling while Shamima and Abdullah lying in a pool of blood on the bed.

On information, police rushed in, recovered the three bodies around 2:45 pm and sent those to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, the police officer said, adding that Anika might have killed her two children first and then hanged herself following a family feud.