Mosharraf suggests AL activists to follow Nurunnabi in Faridpur

FARIDPUR : The first death anniversary of veteran Awami League leader SM Nurunnnabi who was a member of central Awami League advisory council was held yesterday at Kabi Jasimuddin Hall in the town, reports BSS.

LGRD & Cooperatives Minister Engineer Khondoker Mosharraf Hossain was present the anniversary as chief guest while district Awami League president Advocate Subal Chandra Saha presided over the meeting.

The Minister called upon the Awami League activists to follow the ideals of late Nurunnabi who dedicated his life for the party. “He did not take anything from the state” he added.

Mosharraf also said though he was a close associate of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman he did not aspire for higher post in the party.

SM Nurunnabi hailing from Bhanga upazilla settled in Alipur area of the town died last year at the age of 84 leaving behind wife, four sons and one daughter.

The memorial meeting was also addressed among others by Faridpur Zilla Parishad chairman Lokman Hossain Mridha, wife of late SM Nurunnabi Anowara Begum, Sadar Upazilla chairman Kh. Mohtesham Hossain Babor, Jubo League leader AHM Fuad, Sramik League president Akkas Hossain and Awami League leader Abdur Razzak Molla.