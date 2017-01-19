Mosharraf Karim pairs up with Momo

TBT REPORT

Celebrated small careen actor Mosharraf Karim is pairing up with popular actress Jakia Bari Momo in a drama serial named ‘Jhamela Unlimited’. They are working together in direction of Shamim Khan. Although, it is an ongoing drama serial, airing on RTV, Mosharraf Karim and Momo’s act will add a different taste, said the director. He added, “They will be seen from 70th episode of the serial.”

Talking in this regard, Momo commented, “I always feel afraid of sharing screen with Mosharraf Karim as he is a very experienced actor. However, the character Rani seems very interesting to me. I wish viewers will role my work. Director Shamim Zaman said, “I have written the role Rani to keep in my mind the name of Momo. Mosharraf Karim stated, “As a director, Shamim Zaman works well. He gives direction sincerely. His full unit has cordial attitude. For this reason, I am enjoying a lot working in this serial. I have got maximum response from this serial. On the other hand, it is no doubt Mamo is a talented actress. Therefore, her background deserves her good performance. But one thing I can mention that when maturity comes in any actress regarding increase of her age in our country number of her calling to work is decreased unfortunately.”