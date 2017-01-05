Mili working in five serials

TBT REPORT

Audience admired actress Farhana Mili is busy with her new project of drama serials. She has signed for five drama serials at a time. Among them, one named ‘Chhonnochhara’, directed by Razibul Islam Razib, is already airing on Banglavision where popular actor Nayeem jopined her as co actor. . She has started acting in another serial titled ‘Post Graduate’ where Chanchal Chowdhury is sharing screen space with her. It is directed and scripted by talented director Mostafa Kamal Raj. Moreover, ‘Majnu Ekjon Pagol Nohe’, ‘Hing Ting Chhot’ and ‘Sonabhan’ are her other contracted dramas. Talking in this regard, wishing everyone of the New Year, Mili said, Even a few days ago, when I saw many of my colleagues are working in several projects simultaneously, I thought how they could manage everything. But when I am working in several drama serials at a time, I found it’s possible if anyone truly wants to do it. It’s all about dedication and managing the things skillfully.”