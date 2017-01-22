Mahila Awami League forms preparatory committees for Mar 4 conference

DHAKA : Bangladesh Mahila Awami League has formed a 25-member preparatory committee and 10 subcommittees to make its March 4 conference a success.

The committees were formed at a meeting of the party held at Awami League president’s Dhanmondi office in the city on Saturday, said a press release.

Mahila Awami League Chairperson Ashrafunnesa Mosharraf was made convener of the conference preparatory committee while Acting General Secretary Pinu Khanb, MP, as member secretary.

The subcommittees are: reception subcommittee, stage and decoration subcommittee, constitution subcommittee, publicity and publication subcommittee, office subcommittee, discipline subcommittee, food subcommittee, culture subcommittee, finance subcommittee and health subcommittee.