DHAKA : Bangladesh Mahila Awami League has formed a 25-member preparatory committee and 10 subcommittees to make its March 4 conference a success.
The committees were formed at a meeting of the party held at Awami League president’s Dhanmondi office in the city on Saturday, said a press release.
Mahila Awami League Chairperson Ashrafunnesa Mosharraf was made convener of the conference preparatory committee while Acting General Secretary Pinu Khanb, MP, as member secretary.
The subcommittees are: reception subcommittee, stage and decoration subcommittee, constitution subcommittee, publicity and publication subcommittee, office subcommittee, discipline subcommittee, food subcommittee, culture subcommittee, finance subcommittee and health subcommittee.
Mahila Awami League forms preparatory committees for Mar 4 conference
