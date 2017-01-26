Lunar New Year makeover for online game Overwatch

If you are in Asia this time of year, you can’t avoid Lunar New Year festivities, not even if you try to escape into one of the most popular online games, reports BBC.

US gaming giant Blizzard Entertainment has released a special update for its newest game Overwatch in time for the festivities, and it’s using China’s most revered literary tale to keep players interested and boost sales. Titled the 2017 Lunar New Year event, players can don cosmetic “skins” modelled after the four main characters from Journey to the West, a story most Chinese children grow up hearing, about a legendary pilgrimage of a Buddhist monk and his three disciples. Special holiday items and a new game mode were also made available through special New Year Loot Boxes, each priced between $2 and $45 (£1.75 – £35). The firm’s other fantasy titles such as Heroes of the Storm, StarCraft and World of Warcraft (WoW) also received festive updates.

China is one of Blizzard’s biggest markets. Although the firm has not provided official Chinese player numbers for Overwatch, gamers in the country have been estimated to make up about half of its five million players worldwide for the WoW franchise.

Released in May 2016, the first-person shooter game has reportedly gained a loyal following of over 20m registered players. Each battle has two teams of six gamers, and players, represented in the game by a “hero” character, have to secure and defend various points on an online map before time runs out.

Cosmetic rewards like individual victory poses and the special Lunar New Year character skins are a popular feature of the game. However, they do not add any gameplay value.