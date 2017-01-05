Liton murder: Police still clueless

GAIBANDHA : Though five days have elapsed since the killing of Gaibandha-1 MP Manjurul Islam Liton, there has been no tangible progress in the investigation into the murder case as police are still clueless.

“Investigation in the case is on and we’ll be able to debunk the mystery soon,” said Faruk Hasan, additional superintendent of police, reports UNB.

He said so far 18 people who had earlier secured bail in 4-police murder case have been arrested.

Unhappy over the slow investigation, local people threatened to continue their movement in Sundarganj until the killers of Liton are arrested.

Meanwhile, family members of slain MP Liton, including his wife and only son, left Sundarganj for the capital on Wednesday as they were suffering from a sense of insecurity’.

Tahmida Bulbul Kakoli, younger sister of Liton and also the plaintiff of the murder case, along with her sister-in-law and nephew left Bamandanga village for Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon.

“Who will ensure our security here? As we’re facing life threat, we’re leaving our home. It has been proved what the criminals can do even in police presence!” she told reporters while leaving the house.

Afroza Bari, elder sister of Liton and a resident of the capital, said, “We knew that Liton had enemies but we couldn’t realise he had such big enemies.

Why he was not allowed to keep his licensed firearm?”

Chan Mia, a local Awami League leader, alleged that police could not arrest the real culprits yet. They only arrested ay labourers, shop employees and supporters of Jamaat-e-Islami.

A police team led by officer-in-charge of Sundarganj Police Station Atier Rahman has interrogated plaintiff Kakoli, Liton’s wife Smriti, his brother-in-law Badrul Ahsan Betar, son Sakib Sadman and some other family members at his house.

The Awami League MP was shot dead at Bamandanga village in Sundarganj upazila on December 31.