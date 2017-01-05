Less students admitted in RUET

Campus Desk:

Three departments of Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) did not get any students for Bachelor (Hons) 1st year admission under the session 2016-17. Only five out of total 14 departments in the university fulfilled the seats.

According to the university authority’s last notice of waiting list, students have been admitted in the 619 seats out of total 870 seats. There are still 251 seats remain empty. The classes have been announced to begin on January 14, 2017.

According to the RUET sources, Bachelor (Hons) 1st year admission test for the academic session 2016-17 was held on October 26, 2016. About 8 thousand students took part in the test. Two thousand 500 of them have passed the test. Till now, no students were enrolled in the three departments out of total 14 departments. The three departments are- Glass and Ceramics Engineering (GCE), Urban and Regional Planning (URP), and Materials Science and Engineering (MSE). There are 90 seats in these three departments.

RUET Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Rafiqul Alam Beg said, this is the first time such incident occurred in the 52 years history of RUET. Are these seats will left empty or the candidates will be pulled out among who could not pass the entrance exam? The Academic Council of the university is the decision-making authority on this. The academic council has a meeting a week later. The issue will be in the agenda. What to do will be decided according to the meeting.

He said, “2 thousand 5 hundred students were successfully passed the admission test. But all of those were not attended at the time of admission. Candidates who doing well here, they’re doing well everywhere. They may have been admitted to another university. Admission tests of all universities were held around the same time, it is also one of the reasons.”