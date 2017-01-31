Lebanese democracy

The controversy surrounding the election of Donald Trump as US president made many outside America have another look at how its electoral system works. However, controversy is surely not limited to America; it extends to Lebanon, a faraway small country that boasts of being an “institutional democratic” state built on consensus and entente.

Many pose questions about the logic behind the American political system, which values the electoral votes of individual states more than the direct popular votes of the electorate. The fact is that the US is a federal country, thus its political representation needs to reflect two fundamental principles without which no healthy democracy can survive.

The first is simple direct democracy whereby the numerical majority has the advantage over the numerical minority; and this is embodied in the House of Representatives where each state is represented by a number of congressmen relative to its population.

The second is respect for national unity in a diverse society, where an individual in a populous state must enjoy no advantage over another individual from a less populous state before the federal law, which must treat all Americans equally. The principle of national unity is enshrined in the Senate where all states, regardless of population, are equally represented by two senators each.

This great vision has helped make the American political system, as a whole, one of the fairest and most advanced in the world. It has sustained an ever growing and geographically expanding country since the 16th century, attracting wave after wave of immigration; and through the years each American state based on its topography, natural environment, and economic resources had specific attributes and qualities despite free and smooth inter-state movement.

Of course Lebanon is small compared to the US. Its “democratic” experience is also pretty modest to compare with that of America’s Founding Fathers and the legislations and agreements they adopted, even though these legislations and agreements failed to prevent the American Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, some vestiges of which remain until today. In fact, Lebanon too had a civil war in 1860 that helped create its almost “independent” status; and as in America’s case, the vestiges of the war remain, while its borders have changed.

Still, size and global influence aside, there is another major difference between the American and Lebanese examples, which is that the Americans have learned from their experiences, respected their institutions, and stopped bluffing themselves, which is not the case with the Lebanese.

In the US no less than five presidents trailed their opponents in the popular votes, but abiding by the Constitution, the process led them to the White House. Moreover, despite the huge diversity in a country of 320 million inhabitants, there remains a good deal of healthy co-existence. We don’t hear people calling every day for a new electoral law that enhances the share of his or her ethnicity or religious sect. Nor do we hear of people calling for foreign intervention in their favor in the light of changing international policies.

Lebanon’s case, however, is totally different. Here, even the Lebanese constitution does not deal with its people as citizens but rather as members of sectarian flocks. The constitution, which recognizes 17 sects, has “permanently” allocated each sect what has been deemed as its fair share of governmental position although population changes are continuous, as are political disagreements.

Another interesting fact is that any Lebanese may spend his or her lifetime within the confines of one sect without interacting with other sects – from birth, death, inheritance and marriage registries to education, health and employment.

Given this situation and bearing in mind the vestiges of the past, the Lebanese have two living obsessions. The first is the “unfairness” lamented by the Muslims who believe they are the majority that is long prevented from enjoying what it deserved under the French Mandate (1920-1943); the second is the “fear” felt by the Christians toward the “sea of Muslims” surrounding them. The latter, led at first to separating Mount Lebanon from its surrounding area in 1861 and giving it the status of an “autonomous district,” under the joint rule of the Ottoman government and the European powers, in order to ensure the “protection” of the Christians (abridged).

The author is managing editor of Asharq Al-Awsat, where this article was originally published.

Source: Arab News