Khaleda gets more time in graft case

DHAKA : A Dhaka court yesterday adjourned till January 12 the hearing of Zia Charitable Trust graft case, giving more time to prime accused in the case BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia to finish submitting her self-defence statement, reports BSS.

“Judge Abu Ahmed Jamadar of Special Judge Court-3 adjourned the proceedings as Khaleda Zia pleaded for time. The defence said they have submitted a petition with the High Court in connection with this case and the court should give them time until the disposal of that plea,” a court official said.

The BNP chief started placing her self-defence statement on December 1 but failed to finish it on that day and was allowed time on three scheduled dates after that.

Deputy Director of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Harunur Rashid lodged the case against Khaleda and four others with Tejgaon Police Station on August 8 in 2011 for embezzling Taka 31.5 million from the trust.

A total of 32 prosecution witnesses including the investigation officer have testified in the case.

The three other accused in the case are BNP senior vice-chairman Tarique Rahman, former DCC mayor Sadek Hossain Khoka’s personal secretary Monirul Islam Khan, Khaleda’s former political secretary Haris Chowdhury and BIWTA director Ziaul Islam Munna.