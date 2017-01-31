Judicial probe report on Santals-police clash submitted to HC

DHAKA : The judicial probe report on the clash between Santals and Gaibandha police during an eviction drive in Gobindaganj upazila of Gaibandha district on November 6 has been submitted to the High Court, reports UNB.

Deputy Attorney General Motahar Hossain Saju presented the report to the HC bench comprising Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice Krishna Debnath on Tuesday.

The HC issued an order to provide a copy of the report to six people, including a justice of the bench concerned, by February 5.

Meanwhile, the court fixed February 7 for further order on the report.

Earlier, on Monday, the judicial probe body formed to look into the incident submitted its report saying some locals and law-enforcement agency members were involved in setting fire to the houses of the Santal community during the eviction drive.

In the report, the probe body said it was seen after analysing the video footage of Al Jazeera TV that some policemen and two civilians actively took part in torching the houses of Santal people.

There were some other policemen standing in a short distance playing the role of spectators and they did not try to douse the fire, the report said.

The probe body said witnesses could not identify those involved in the arson attack.

On December 14 last, the High Court directed the chief judicial magistrate of Gaibandha to investigate to dig out whether the police had any involvement in setting fire to the houses of the Santal community.

Three Santal men were killed and 30 people, including nine policemen, injured in a clash with law enforcers and workers of Rangpur Sugar Mills in Gobindaganj upazila on November 6. The clash broke out when workers of Rangpur Sugar Mills along with police went to Bagda Farm area to reclaim land of the sugar mill allegedly occupied by the Santal community.