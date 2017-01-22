JS adopts obituary references on MP Liton, others

SANGSAD BHABAN : The 10th Jatiya Sangsad on the first working day of its 14th session yesterday unanimously adopted obituary references on Gaibandha-1 MP M Manjurul Islam Liton, one ex-minister, a former MP, two members of the constituent assembly and six eminent personalities.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury moved proposals of the obituary references separately with brief resumes on the personalities, who died since the prorogation of the 13th session of the current parliament.

A general discussion was held in memory of the current parliament member M Manjurul Islam Liton, who was killed in a terror attack at his residence in own constituency on December 31. Taking part in the discussion, several lawmakers vehemently condemned the killing of MP Liton, blamed BNP-Jamaat cliques for the murder and urged the concerned authorities to bring the perpetrators of the crime to book. Condemning killing of the lawmaker, the Leader of the House and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Liton became a member of the parliament as an Awami League candidate from an area considered as a sanctuary of Jamaat-Shibir cadres and BNP.

“Liton played a commending role in frustrating the anarchy unleashed byJamaat-Shibir cadres in his constituency in the name of so-called movement. He had been able to restore normalcy in the constituency through fighting against terrorism and militancy,” Sheikh Hasina said. Besides, Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith, Commerce Minister Tofail Ahmed, Suranjit Sengupta, Deputy Speaker M Fazley Rabbi Miah, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Chief Whip ASM Feroz, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Mir Shawkat Ali Badsha, Shamim Osman, Mahbub Ara Gini and Jatiya Party MP Kazi Feroz Rashid joined the discussion on Liton. The JS also mourned the deaths of ex-minister Mostafa Faruque Mohammad, former MCAs M Abul Hossain and M Abdul Hakim, ex-MP M Zafrul Hasan Forhad, former president of Iran Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa, former Chief Justice MM Ruhul Amin, supreme court judge Mohammad Bazlur Rahman Chhana, renowned anthropologist and ex-professor of Dhaka University.

Helal Uddin Khan Shamsul Arefin and Mahbubul Haque Shakil, special assistant to the Prime Minister Sheikh and a former Chhatra League (BCL) leader.

Adopting the references, the JS recalled with deep respect the contribution of the deceased in their respective fields and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Besides, the JS also expressed deep shock at the deaths of people who lost their lives in different accidents during the period.

The House prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved families.

Later, a one-minute silence was observed in the House as a mark of respect to the memory of the deceased. A munajat was offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls. Lawmaker AKMA Awal (Saidur Rahman) conducted the munajat.