Ivy, NCC councillors take oath

DHAKA : Selina Hayat Ivy on Thursday took oath as the mayor of Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina administered the oath at a function at the Prime Minister’s Office in the morning, reports UNB.

Ivy was reelected mayor of Narayanganj City for the second consecutive time in an election held on December 22, 2016.

Elected twenty-seven general councillors and nine reserve women councilors also took oath today.

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Engineer Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain administered the oath to all elected councilors.

Cabinet members, PM’s advisers and leaders of different political parties and senior officials were present on the occasion.