Inform authorities on over-limit transactions : Kamal

DHAKA : Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal yesterday said that the government instructed all financial institutions for informing authorities concerned in case of any over-limit transaction to help curb militant funding, reports BSS.

“Financial institutions have been instructed to inform authorities concerned about over-limit transactions to help stop militant funding,” he told newsmen as the chief guest after inaugural ceremony of a seminar at Ramakrishna Mission in the city.

The seminar on ‘Value-Oriented Education For the Society’ was organised by Dhaka’s Ramakrishna Mission with Swami Shaktinathnandi Moharaj, secretary of Ramakrishna Mission, Chittagong, in the chair.

The minister said the government has taken some steps to stop terror funding as the government is committed to root out militancy and terrorists from the country.

“The government has successfully brought militant activities under control with support of the common people,” Kamal said.

He pointed out that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been following a “zero tolerance policy” to contain all sorts of terrorism and militancy.

“Our government is pledge-bound not to allow Bangladesh’s territory to be used for activities related to terrorism and militancy….we are also alert so that no organisation can provide financial support to acts of terror,” Kamal added.

Besides, the government has been working to increase capability of the members of the law-enforcement agencies, he said.

The minister said the government would not shutdown mobile banking system, adding, “We want to stop militant funding.”

Regarding neo-JMB leader and one of the masterminds behind the Holey Artisan Bakery attack, Jahangir Alam alias Rajib Gandhi, the minister said the government arrested all culprits responsible for the heinous attack.

He said the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested Rajib Gandhi from Elenga Bus Stand in Tangail.

Among others, Dhaka University professor Syed Anwar Hossain spoke at the seminar as the special guest, while Ramakrishna Mission in Dhaka Swami Ameyanandi Moharaj delivered his speech.